Nine Derbyshire roads are still closed because of snow and ice
Several Derbyshire roads remain closed in the north west of the county due to snow and ice.
According to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) at 1pm on Sunday, the following routes are shut.
A57 Snake Pass
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
Rushup Edge
Winnats Pass
B5053 (from the A515 to Glutton Bridge)
A5270 Old Coalpit Lane
A515 Buxton to Ashbourne
A DCC spokesperson said: “The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning for ice until 10am tomorrow and some further snow showers are forecast this afternoon.
“Our gritting crews will be patrolling routes from 1pm, gritting problem areas where necessary, and all primary routes will be gritted from 4pm followed by secondary routes later. Based on the current conditions, we plan to grit all primary gritting routes again from 4am but will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and overnight and respond as necessary.
“Please avoid non-essential travel in the north west of the county and take extra care if travelling.”