Peak District mountain one of the most 'Instagrammable' spots in the UK
Kinder Scout has hit the heights after being named as one of the top ten peaks to visit in England.
The highest mountain in the Peak District is a wonderland for walkers and a paradise for photographers.
Researchers explored 120 of the country’s peaks to assess those which were the most Instagrammable, the most loved and, overall, the top ten best in the United Kingdom.
Kinder Scout was voted sixth overall in the list of the best mountains, ninth in the most loved peak and eighth in the most Instagrammable peak categories.
Great Gable in the Lake District topped both best and most loved peak while Snowdon headed the most Instagrammable list.
The results were based on excellent/good TripAdvisor reviews, the percentage of family-friendly reviews, those which most featured words such as ‘love’ and ‘favourite’, and the number of Instagram hashtags for the location.
Welsh cottage Sugar & Loaf carried out the research.