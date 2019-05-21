Person hit by train in Peak District

A person has been hit by a train in the Peak District.

East Midlands Trains has announced that incident happened near Hathersage.

There will now be disruptions to trains on the Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich route.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "A person has been hit by a train near Hathersage. This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route.

"Network Rail are now on site assisting the Train Crew.

"All of our trains on the route cannot run in both directions between Sheffield and Stockport.



"Trains from Norwich towards Liverpool Lime Street will terminate at Chesterfield.



"Trains from Liverpool towards Norwich will not be not be able to run past Stockport."

Update 3.30pm.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Train services are now beginning to move through the Hathersage area. Services between Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool Lime Street in both directions are expected to have long delays."