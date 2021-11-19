June Thomas captured this beautiful view of the River Derwent flowing under Froggatt Bridge.

Photos: Autumn nature shots from talented readers​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 19th November 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken

1. Having a stretch

This superb shot of a young highland cow was snapped “doing a spot of yoga at Lyme Park”, says regular snapper Julie Bell.

Photo: Julie Bell

2. Striking shot

Irene Gilsenan snapped this striking shot of bare trees silhouetted against a misty backdrop in Crowdecote.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

3. Pretty close-up

A lone flower sits amongst the spikes of a gorse bush looking pretty. This fantastic close-up was snapped by Joanne Theobald in Baslow.

Photo: Joanne Theobald

4. Picturesque shot

Dave Long snapped this autumnal scene overlooking Fritchley, with smoke coming from the farmer’s fire on the right.

Photo: Dave Long

Derbyshire
