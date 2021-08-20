John Moss captured this idyllic shot during a recent visit to Goytsclough Quarry.

Photos: Moments in time shot by our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Lazy duo

Helen Rogers captured this endearing shot of a lazy pair of alpacas enjoying the sunshine in Monyash.

Photo: Helen Rogers

2. Stunning close-up

This magnificent shot of a long-eared owl silhouetted against a golden sunset was captured by John Bradburn near Buxton.

Photo: John Bradburn

3. Colourful shot

Pauline Baines snapped this striking sunset of varying colours over Buxton.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Great shot

This fabulous shot of Arkwright Mill at Belper River Gardens was snapped by David Long.

Photo: David Long

