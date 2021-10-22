Photos: Nature gets a fantastic showcase from readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Cracking close-up
Tom Lloyd captured this incredible close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.
Photo: Tom Lloyd
2. Fabulous shot
Dave Long snapped this fabulous shot of the Flying Scotsman heading north. This picture was taken at Wingfield Park.
Photo: Dave Long
3. Decisions decisions
Pauline Baines snapped this cracking shot of a duck deciding whether to take the plunge and go in the water.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Picturesque view
William Crook snapped this picturesque view of the burial mound at Minninglow.
Photo: William Crook