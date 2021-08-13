Photos: Our readers captured these stunning shots

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Peaceful shot
This idyllic view of a narrowboat moored on the Macclesfield Canal near Bosley was snapped by Simon Bamber.
Photo: Simon Bamber
2. Busy bee
Dave Anderson captured this magnificent close-up of a busy bee looking weighed down with pollen.
Photo: Dave Anderson
3. Fabulous shot
This lovely picture of Ripley’s bandstand in a rainy Crossley Park was snapped by David Long.
Photo: David Long
4. Nature's finest
Julie Bell took this colourful shot of a butterfly on thistles while out and about in the Goyt Valley.
Photo: Julie Bell