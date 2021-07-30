Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a soldier beetle about to take flight in Buxton.

Photos: Picture perfect shots captured by readers

Here’s a round-up of a batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Beautiful shot

Helen Rogers snapped this fabulous shot of hoverflies collecting pollen from this pretty poppy growing wild in Buxton.

Photo: Helen Rogers

2. Scenic view

Dave Long snapped this picturesque view of Crich Stand, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery.

Photo: Dave Long

3. Fabulous shot

George Varley captured this endearing shot of a dipper catching food to feed its fledglings on the River Bradford at Youlgreave.

Photo: George Varley

4. Busy bee

This bumblebee is weighing down the clover. A superb shot taken by Andrew Joly, a local volunteer for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

Photo: Andrew Joly

