Pauline Baines snapped this picturesque shot which beautifully depicts the start of autumn.

Photos: Readers have captured these striking pictures

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking sunset

This stunning shot of a sunset looking over towards Macclesfield was taken by Andrew Ashmore.

Photo: Andrew Ashmore

2. Picture perfect

Julie Bell captured this beautiful shot of the banks of Fernilee Reservoir, perfectly reflecting onto the water.

Photo: Julie Bell

3. Beautiful close-up

Irene Taylor snapped this gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a chrysanthemum in her garden in Whaley Bridge.

Photo: Irene Taylor

4. Fabulous shot

Dave Long snapped this fabulous view of purple bales with faces on at Buckland Hollow near Ambergate.

Photo: Dave Long

