The scene of the landslip in the Derbyshire Dales.

Pictures as Derbyshire road remains closed after landslip

It’s been confirmed that a Derbyshire road which was shut at the start of last year following a landslip is not expected to reopen until 2022.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 6:34 pm

Lea Road, which runs from Cromford to Lea in the Derbyshire Dales, was expected to be open again by now – but Derbyshire County Council has said the route may not be reopened until spring or summer of next year.

1. Lea Road landslip

Lea Road had to be closed in January last year after the edge of the route started to fall away down the steep banking below. Specialist contractors were appointed to carry out work to stabilise the landslip, shore up the bank and resurface the road. Work started on-site on February 18 this year.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Lea Road landslip

A county council spokesperson said: "Following on from unusually heavy rain over a weekend in early May, the contractors found that the landslip was still moving and that a sewer running under the road was leaking. Repairs were made to the sewer and drainage was installed."

Photo: Other

3. Lea Road landslip

The spokesperson went on to say: "Just as work was starting on the piling, engineering challenges made it impossible to progress. Piles are large concrete poles drilled deep into the ground which will then hold up the road surface. In essence the land is still moving, which is making this a very difficult technical operation. At the moment the contractors are closely monitoring the site before work starts again. They estimate that the earliest the road could reopen would be spring or summer 2022."

Photo: Other

4. Lea Road landslip

The county council has apologised to all those who are inconvenienced by this road closure, adding: "We had hoped that the road would be open by now."

Photo: Other

