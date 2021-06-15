Planned road closures spark speculation that Derbyshire could be filming location for new Hollywood movie

If rumours are true, the production could see huge Hollywood names such as Ewan McGregor visit the Derbyshire Dales – with some taking to social media to claim that the actor is already in the area. (Getty Images,)

Signs have appeared in Wirksworth detailing the planned closure of footpaths near Middle Peak Quarry, as well as surrounding roads, for a ‘filming event’ by filmmakers E & E industries.

The company is owned by Disney, leaving some film fans to ponder whether the closures could be for the new Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars series.

Disney has previously confirmed that filming for the Star Wars spin-off TV series started in Buckinghamshire earlier this year.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “So apparently #ewanmcgregor has been in #wirksworth today filming something to with @starwars @StarWarsUK.”

The Wirksworth Road closures will be in place between June 22 and June 24.

Hollywood could be coming to Middle Peak Quarry

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “E&E Industries (UK) Limited contacted the District Council with Road Closure and Footpath closure requests for filming in the area around Middle Peak Quarry.

"The District Council carry out road closure applications under the powers of section 21 of the Town, Police clauses act 1847 after consulting Derbyshire County Council and Emergency Services.

"The District Council does not ask for details of what is being filmed.”

It comes after film crews for the Mission Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, were seen at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton, where shooting of a dramatic train crash scene will take place.