Police appeal after incident on Derbyshire road
Police are appealing for information after what is described as a ‘near miss collision’ in Derbyshire.
The incident, reportedly involving a black Skoda Octavia and another car, happened on the A5012 between Pikehall and Winster at around 5pm on September 10.
The Skoda is understood to have driven off in the direction of Cromford following the incident, according to police.
Officers would like to speak with the driver of a small red car, which was in the area at the time, as they believe they may have information about the incident.
If you were the driver of the red car or have any other information, contact police quoting the name Detective Constable Lucy Irwin.
