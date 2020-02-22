Police baffled by mysterious deer skin left on fence in High Peak

Derbyshire’s Rural Crime team have been left scratching their heads after a mysterious deer skin was left hanging from a fence post.

The fresh red deer skin was found by officers on the fence in Chinley on Thursday (February 20).

The deer skin

The force appealed for ideas from the public to try and piece together how the skin came to be there.

A spokesperson said: “A strange thing happened yesterday near Chinley up in the High Peak.

“Much head-scratching has gone on trying to work out the story behind it.

“As far as we can tell, it's a red deer. No other remains were found anywhere nearby.

“The area is well populated by deer and, given the correct permission and the appropriate rifle, its shooting may well have been entirely legal.

“But to leave a complete skin on a fence post beside a public footpath … that's a new one on us.

“Any ideas?”