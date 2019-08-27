Police believe missing Derbyshire teenager could have been in Chatsworth and Edensor area

Police are still appealing for help finding a missing teenager from Derbyshire.

Stanley Ball, 18, was last seen leaving his home in Matlock on Sunday, August 25.

Where is Stanley?

He contacted family via text that afternoon, but they have not heard from him since.

As an update to their earlier appeal, officers believe he may have been in the Edensor and Chatsworth area and would like to hear from any residents who may have seen him.

Stanley is white, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with short, untidy black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black pattern, black jeans, and was also carrying a green/grey rucksack.

Stanley has links to Tansley and may also be in Wessington or the surrounding area.

If you have any information, call 101, quoting incident number 248 of 26 August in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

