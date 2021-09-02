Police called to crash on ‘lethal’ bend near Chesterfield

Police have been dealing with a collision on a ‘lethal’ bend near Chesterfield this afternoon.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 2:24 pm

Shortly before 1pm, officers from the North East Derbyshire Response tweet tweeted that they were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Alice Head Road in the Ashover area.

“Luckily it appears there are no injuries but this bend is lethal,” officers added, alongside a picture which showed a damaged van and motorbike.

The North East Derbyshire Response team issued this picture of the crash scene.

The vehicles had been recovered and the road was clear by around 2pm.

