Police called to crash on ‘lethal’ bend near Chesterfield
Police have been dealing with a collision on a ‘lethal’ bend near Chesterfield this afternoon.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 2:24 pm
Shortly before 1pm, officers from the North East Derbyshire Response tweet tweeted that they were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Alice Head Road in the Ashover area.
“Luckily it appears there are no injuries but this bend is lethal,” officers added, alongside a picture which showed a damaged van and motorbike.
The vehicles had been recovered and the road was clear by around 2pm.