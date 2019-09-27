Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Police have said they are concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire man.

Brett Fox was last seen at an address in Chesterfield Road in Matlock at around 8am today (Friday).

Brett, who has links to the Buxton area, is 5ft 2ins tall with short dark hair and wears dark glasses.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Anyone who has any information about Brett’s whereabouts should not approach him and instead contact police immediately."

Call police on 101, quoting reference 682-270919. Alternatively, send them a private message via their Facebook page or a direct message to the contact centre @DerPolContact, or complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.