Police concerned for safety of missing north Derbyshire walker

Robert Scothern, who has been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, is a regular walker and is thought to have travelled into the Curbar Edge area of the Peak District.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We are growing concerned for Robert’s whereabouts and are issuing a photo of him in the hope that walkers may recognise him and come forward to help.

Robert Scothern.

“Robert is white, about 5ft 8ins, of stocky build and with receding dark hair. He was thought to have been wearing dark trousers, walking boots and a lightweight jacket.

“Do you recognise him from the photo? Do you know where he is now?”

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101, quoting incident 421 of 24 July.