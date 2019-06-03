Police investigate Derbyshire pygmy goat thefts

Officers are currently investigating the theft of two pygmy goats in Derbyshire

The stolen kids were still being fed by their mum, according to a social media post.

IMAGE: Jayne Taft

The incident happened in Ashford in the Water, Derbsyhire, on May 31.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: "We are investigating the theft of two pygmy goats.

"We were called at 8.15am to a report that two goats were stolen from an address in Ashford in the Water.

"Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 19*278276."