Police look for man in connection with Matlock climbing gear theft

Police are investigating after climbing equipment was stolen from a car in Matlock.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to the theft.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to the theft.

They believe he may be from the Sheffield area.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports that climbing equipment had been stolen from a car in Holt Road, Hackney, Matlock, sometime between 10pm on Monday July 29, and 6.15am on Tuesday, August 30.

“Anyone with any information in regards to the equipment being stolen should contact Derbyshire police with reference 19*399161.”