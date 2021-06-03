Police pooches learn the ropes at Crich tramway

PC Dean Allen with Indy and PC John Ashmore with Ziggy.

The dog handlers are assessed for their ability before undergoing training to handle dogs. The dogs typically spend around two weeks with their handler before undertaking a search course of six weeks.

The dogs live with their handlers and will often serve for 8 – 10 years in the police force, depending on the breed and agility of the dog.

Asked why Crich Tramway Village provided a good training ground, PC Dean Allen said: “It is a live venue with people around and plenty of places to search. It is a recreation of the real world.”

Springer Spaniels are known for their intelligence, and for being alert, attentive and active, so it is no surprise that Indy, the two- year- old brown and white Springer Spaniel and Ziggy, the two-and-a-half year old brown Sprocker Spaniel have just completed their courses with flying colours. The excitable pair posed for photos with Trainer PC Dean Allen and handler PC John Ashmore at Crich Tramway Village, before undertaking their important roles in searching for drugs, cash, firearms and ammunition.

The police force also use German, Dutch and Belgian Shepherds for other police activity.

Amanda Blair, Marketing Manager at Crich Tramway Village said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a venue for police dog training. Our exhibitions provide a range of indoor areas, whilst the Woodland Walk is a challenging outside search area”.

