Popular charity dog walk is coming to Derbyshire's Carsington Water for the first time

The Great British Dog Walk is back for a sixth year and is coming to Carsington Water in Derbyshire for the first time.

Hundreds of walkers of all ages, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be taking part in this year’s walk which is taking place on Saturday, March 28, to have fun and meet like-minded people.

The walk raises money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds and help deaf people to leave loneliness behind.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, who are helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to transform the lives of deaf people.

On the day there are two walk options, either 5km or 13km routes, making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause.

There will also be fun additional activities at the walk, including a Fun Dog show, demonstrations and fundraising games before the walk sets out at 11am.

Walkers can get themselves or their dogs sponsored by friends, family and colleagues to raise money to fund hearing dog puppy Oscar’s training journey.

Oscar is a cocker spaniel puppy who has just started his training to become a life-changing hearing dog.

Over the next two years he will be trained to alert deaf people to important sounds, such as the smoke alarm, intruder alarm, alarm clock and cooker timer.

It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding so every walker will be helping to transform the lives of deaf people.

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana for each adult ticket purchased for the walk and working hearing dogs will be available to meet on the day.

Tickets to each event are £10 in advance or £12 on the day.

While sponsorship is encouraged to help Hearing Dogs train more life-changing dogs, it is not a requirement.

To sign-up to the Great British Dog Walk at Carsington Water, or for more information visit www.greatbritishdogwalk.org.