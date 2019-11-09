Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Derbyshire as council offers funding amid floods misery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited flood-hit Matlock.

The town is one of dozens across Derbyshire to have been affected after almost a month's worth of rain fell in the county in just two days this week.

While in Matlock on Friday night, Mr Johnson told journalists: "People have been moved out of their homes and probably hundreds of businesses have seen damage to their properties.

"We stand ready to help in any way that we can."

Flood-hit Matlock. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

On the cause of the flooding, he added: "We are seeing more and more serious flooding - perhaps because of building, almost certainly because of climate change.

"We need to prepare and we need to be investing in those defences."

He also hailed emergency services for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire County Council has made £100,000 available to help residents and businesses affected by the flooding.

Flood-hit Matlock.

The authority has set up the Derbyshire Floods Hardship Fund for Residents and the Derbyshire Floods Business Hardship Fund.

Residents who had to leave their homes or whose properties were flooded will be eligible to apply for a one-off payment of £104.

Small or micro-businesses whose premises were flooded will be eligible to apply for an emergency payment of £300 to help them cope with immediate, short-term loss of income.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of the council, said: "We understand the impact that an event like this can have on residents and small businesses, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

Flood-hit Matlock.

"We felt it was important to react to this immediately which is why we are offering Derbyshire residents and businesses help to get back in track.

"Having to leave your home due to flooding is extremely distressing and we want to be able to help people who may be in financial difficulty.

"We also want to ensure businesses don’t experience difficulties due to cash flow and we want to help those affected to recover quickly and get back to normal trading as soon as possible."

To apply for either the residents fund or business fund, people can ring the council's contact centre Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.

Call centre staff will be available between 9.30am and 4pm on Saturday to take information and payments will be made to those who are eligible from 10am on Monday.

Coun Lewis added: "We will take stock after the waters have receded to see what additional help we can give businesses that may be necessary to ensure the local economy recovers quickly and is resilient.

"We recognise the impact that events like this have upon jobs and community resilience and we want to ensure that we do all we can to support Derbyshire residents."

