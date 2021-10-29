Project to transform Matlock social club lands £250,000 in Government funding

The investment in Hurst Farm social club was announced as part of the Government Budget on Wednesday, October 27.

The cash will allow for the completion of work on most of the building, on Hazel Grove, including new windows and doors, a new flat roof and terrace, entrance area, business start-up office space and a resurfaced car park.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “The regeneration project is a continuing success story and I pay tribute to our own officers and Derbyshire Dales CVS for their excellent work in attracting external funding.

The Government investment should help to realise long-running ambitions for the Hurst Farm social club. (Image: Google)

“It is a major task and this is exceptional partnership working in action.”

Organisations working on the regeneration of the Hurst Farm estate have already raised more than £295,000 for various parts of the project from the club itself, other government sources, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Platform Housing, Derbyshire County Council and Feeding Derbyshire.

This new injection will help to realise plans for the Farmers View pub, the Milkchurn community café and the Community Pantry, a social farm shop and food club.

Once it is finished, the venue will host community events, sports activities and classes run by the council, plus private functions such as weddings and parties.

Chris Holmes, from the Hurst Farm Social Club community interest company, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed. We are looking forward to a brighter future. Community is what matters.”

The money is coming from the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and is one of just 14 Estate Regeneration Fund awards in England.

Neil Moulden, chief executive of Derbyshire Dales Council for Voluntary Service (CVS), said: “This is great news, and will give the estate regeneration a real boost. It is testimony to the hard work that has gone into making the project a success, and will really help to progress one of the key elements of the work.”

To learn more about the Hurst Farm project, see www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/hurstfarmproject.