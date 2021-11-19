£430k boost for Derbyshire Dales cultural organisations

Y not Festival 2021 followed Y Not 2020 in being cancelled.

Adverse Camber Productions - an independent producing company, based among the historic mills of Cromford have been awarded £30,000 and Y Not Festivals in Pikehall have been awarded £400,000 as part of the The Culture Recovery Fund.

The fund has so far dished out £1.2 billion to around 5,000 organisations and sites across the country and this latest round of funding is giving a lifeline to regional theatres, local museums, independent cinemas and many more throughout the winter.

This time round more than £100 million will be awarded in continuity support grants to over 870 previous Culture Recovery Fund recipients administered by Arts Council England, British Film Institute, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England. Helping organisations survive and allowing them to resume programmes and events, the funding will mean people can have access to and enjoy everything they have to offer.

£6.5 million will be shared by 57 organisations in need of urgent financial support. Grants from this emergency resource support will protect jobs by saving the future of important arts and cultural organisations.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines MP said: “I am so pleased that two cultural businesses in my constituency have benefitted from this latest round for the Culture Recovery Fund.