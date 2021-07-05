Public toilets in Derbyshire Dales to offer reduced service after they are trashed by vandals

The toilets are to operate a reduced service

The mindless wrecking job comes just as the Derbyshire Dales is starting to build back from long coronavirus lockdowns and is a blow for businesses looking forward to encouraging tourists to stay and help boost the local economy.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “It saddens us to announce that we have experienced vandalism at three sets of public toilets over the weekend: Bakewell, Matlock Bus Station and Matlock Hall Leys Park.

“Some of the issues have been addressed but we will have reduced facilities as follows: The men's toilets are shut at Matlock Bus Station. The ladies toilets at Matlock Hall Leys Park have only half the cubicles available and the parent/child facility here has had to be closed. The ladies toilets at Bakewell Recreation Ground have experienced vandalism but are still able to be used. All three areas have had the hand sanitiser units smashed and removed.

“We are looking at CCTV and will be reporting the incidents to the police. If anyone saw anything suspicious at any of the three locations over the weekend, please do get in touch with us or the police.”

It’s not the first time yobs have struck at the toilets.