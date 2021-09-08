Retired Army major rows homemade boat past Chatsworth on nationwide charity challenge

Major Mick Stanley, 80, was waved off by the Duke of Devonshire as he set sail in Tintanic II along the River Derwent on the morning of Tuesday, September 7.

The former Scots Dragoon Guard was inspired to take on a new challenge to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK after seeing the devastating effect of this terrible condition on his friends and family.

Mick said: “I am impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of the staff at Alzheimer’s Research UK who work tirelessly to raise money to support crucial research in our universities, hospitals and research laboratories.

Major Mick Stanley at Chatsworth on his intrepid voyage in Tintanic II.

“2020 showed us the importance of the incredible work that UK scientists, doctors and researchers are capable of, and with your support we can make a difference, to find a cure for this distressing condition and the diseases that cause it.”

During the first national lockdown, Mick fashioned the original Tintanic from two sheets of corrugated iron and powered it up and down the Chichester canal to raise money for his local hospice in West Sussex.

The major’s second 100-mile odyssey began in in Henley in May, where he was joined by well-known adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, and will continue on rivers and canals across England, Wales and Scotland.

Ian Wilson, deputy chief executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “Our vital research is only made possible thanks to our incredible supporters, and we’re so grateful to Major Mick for his support.

Major Mick is making waves for Alzheimer's Research UK.

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

There are almost 1million people currently living with dementia in the UK, and Alzheimer’s Research works to support studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments.

To add to Mick’s fundraising total and follow his progress, go to https://bit.ly/3l748Oo.