River bridge jumpers in Peak District village slammed as 'absolute idiots'

Officers say they have received reports of people jumping into the river from the bridge which carries the A625 road through Froggatt during the recent heatwave.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “Please be aware there are unseen dangers when jumping into any river, pond or canal.”

The bridge over the River Derwent at Froggatt. Image: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT.

Mags Marsh posted on the police team’s Facebook page: “Absolute idiots, can't they read or just totally stupid? Putting rescuers lives at risk when they have to get them out.”

Mandy Driscoll said she had seen ‘a teenage girl’ jump from the bridge as she drove past yesterday evening.