Seasonal summer jobs available at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Gulliver's Kingdom

The popular theme park in the heart of Matlock Bath is on the hunt for ‘passionate, enthusiastic individuals who love being around a family environment’ to fill a wide variety of roles available from June to September 2021. Jobs include ride operators, catering and retail staff along with entertainers.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We’re really excited to have these job opportunities available at Gulliver’s Kingdom for the summer and would love to hear from highly driven people who are interested in finding out more. All levels of experience will be considered.

“There will be full training provided and we offer good rates of pay, along with a great working environment and flexibility which is ideal for work-life balance. There is also the chance for further work at Halloween and Christmas.

“I started as a seasonal worker at Gulliver’s Kingdom 12 years ago so I know what a great place it is to work and the experience you can get which can be really useful for any career.”

Interested applicants are asked to submit their CV and a short intro about why you enjoy being around people to: [email protected]