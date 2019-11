Police have closed a major Derbyshire road following a 'serious' crash.

The A515 is currently closed between Ashbourne and Newhaven.

Police want drivers to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene just before 1pm this afternoon (Monday, November 18).

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please avoid the area, taking alternative routes where possible."

