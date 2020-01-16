Shoppers' old glasses supporting eye care in developing countries

Local opticians in Matlock and Chesterfield are celebrating a boost for the stores’ charity campaign, helping people in developing countries to see clearly.

Working with charity, Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at the Specsavers stores have shown their generosity by bringing nearly 8,500 pairs of old glasses to the store for donation over the last year.

Vicki Bainbridge, director at Specsavers in Matlock and Chesterfield, said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who helped us last year on this project, but please do keep bringing in your glasses.

“Every single one will make a difference.

“In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, it is easy for us to take our vision for granted. In the developing world however, the provision of optical services has a real impact on peoples’ lives.

“Customers raised thousands of glasses this year – nearly enough to fill Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

“So check your drawers and dig down the back of the sofa, your unwanted specs can certainly go to good use.”

Once donated, all of the pairs of glasses collected are then recycled.

The money made from this is used to help provide eye-care in developing countries.

The team at Specsavers is hopeful that donations will continue to be received throughout this year, allowing them to support Vision Aid Overseas’ work further.

Vision Aid Overseas is a registered charity which supports those with eye sight problems in developing countries.

They operate in Zambia, Ghana, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

For further information on the Specsavers charity campaign, visit the website at www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/matlock or call the store on 01904 655611.

For further information on Vision Aid Overseas, or to make a donation, visit their website at www.visionaidoverseas.org.