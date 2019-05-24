Sneak peek image of part of new £37 million theme park on Derbyshire border released

A sneak peek image of an area of a new theme park on the Derbyshire border has been released this week - as work on the £37 million project continues.

Gulliver's Valley is being built on a 250 acre swathe of land at next to Rother Valley Country Park.

Construction work is now well underway on the new Gulliver's Valley theme park

It will have over 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities, including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

There will also be family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such as ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

The park is due to open in spring 2020.

Gulliver's Valley has released a sneak peek image of the new Western World. Photo - Gulliver's Valley

And this week, Gulliver's Valley have released a sneak peek image of the Western World area.

They said: "The main structures of Western Play Street are now completed as shown in the image.

"Each individual section will be themed and guests will be able to explore buildings such as the Bank and Sheriff Station.

Pictured is progress work at Gulliver's Valley. Picture: Steve Ellis

"At Gulliver's we aim to keep younger children entertained with a fantastic selection of indoor and outdoor attractions. Those not quite ready for the bigger rides will have the chance to enjoy spaces designed just for them, such as Western Play Street. Our existing theme parks all have their own version of western world alongside indoor play centres."

This drone footage of the parking beginning to take shape was captured by The Flying Photographer.