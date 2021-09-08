Stink grows over Matlock town centre sewage work delays

One of the work sites on Bakewell Road.

A burst sewer in Bakewell Road forced Severn Trent to expose the pipe for assessment and to install traffic lights while repair works got underway.

The company began digging down on Tuesday, August 3 – and the roadworks, with two-way traffic lights, are still there.

Residents living in Bakewell Road contacted the Mercury this week saying they were ‘totally fed-up’ of having to put up with the works, with one saying guests staying at the nearby Premier Inn had regularly remarked to her that it had marred their visit to the town.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption caused by our essential sewer repairs on Bakewell Road in Matlock.

“Our teams are currently working outside Marks & Spencer, Twiggs and the Premier Inn, and as they carry out these emergency repairs we’ll be using two way traffic lights to help keep everybody safe.

“We’re incredibly sorry about this, and we fully understand that this may cause some traffic disturbance, but our teams will be working around the clock to get this fixed, as well as using tankers to help make sure the network can continue to operate as normal.

“Again, we’re really sorry for the inconvenience, and we’d like to thank residents for their continued patience and reassure them we’re doing everything we can to get the pipe fixed, and back to normal as quickly as possible.”