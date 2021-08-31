Strongest men - and women - compete in Peak District Highland Games

Matlock Farm Park was the venue for the The Peak District Highland Games on Sunday, at which women were competing for the first time.The spectacular show of strength saw competitors taking part in events like The Eight Tonne Tractor Pull, The Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge and The Tossing of the Caber.
