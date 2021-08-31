Carrying a 26st boulder was one of the final tasks

Strongest men - and women - compete in Peak District Highland Games

The Highland Games came to Derbyshire over the weekend, as some of the strongest men – and women – put their muscles to the test.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:05 pm

Matlock Farm Park was the venue for the The Peak District Highland Games on Sunday, at which women were competing for the first time.The spectacular show of strength saw competitors taking part in events like The Eight Tonne Tractor Pull, The Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge and The Tossing of the Caber.

MORE TO READ: Warning as Covid variant found in South Africa is ‘most mutated’ strain so far

1. Peak District Highland Games

The ladies tractor pull event

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Peak District Highland Games

The event atrracted big crowds of spectators

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Peak District Highland Games

Peak District Highland Games, caber toss

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Peak District Highland Games

Competitors from across Britain took part in the event

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2