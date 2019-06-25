Strongmen show off their skills at Derbyshire event - video and pictures

There were some impressive shows of strength as a strongman event took place in Derbyshire at the weekend.

Man Beast Strongman Events held a fun day at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday ahead of the Peak District Highland Games in August.

Photo - Man Beast Strongman Events

The day saw championship strongmen take part in a tractor and trailer pull, as well as being the venue for the first Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge. This event saw the strongmen have to lift two huge boulders and hold them as long as they could.

Paul Smith was the winner with a time of one minute and four seconds.

There was also a tug of war with children being given the opportunity to challenge the strongmen.

Photos and video courtesy of Man Beast Strongman Events.

