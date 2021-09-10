‘Supercharged’ internet on way to Matlock

The town currently relies on an ageing copper connection.

National network provider Full Fibre say they guarantee to offer the ability to connect to their ultrafast network to every single property in the towns they commit to.

Residents and businesses that connect to the Full Fibre network have a wide choice of ISPs from which they can purchase a service. No one is locked in and consumer choice is ‘guaranteed’.

Eleven communities across Derbyshire are to benefit from their build plans. The company has also announced it is set to establish its regional base in the Derbyshire creating ‘a range of highly skilled job opportunities and securing a long-term commitment to the area’.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Government’s Office for Science recent report which advises the Prime Minister should consider ‘designating broadband as an essential utility’.

Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm said: “We are delighted to be announcing the extension of our network into Derbyshire, covering even more hard to reach locations that have previously been neglected by other providers. These chosen areas are ones that have been previously left behind and rely on ageing copper connections, that do not meet the needs of modern, homeworking families.”