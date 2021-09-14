Superstar Tom Cruise’s role in attracting tourists to Derbyshire
Filming of Mission: Impossible 7, which brought Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise to Derbyshire, will showcase the county’s attractions to the world.
Stoney Middleton, Castleton and Wirksworth have all been locations for film and television shoots this summer – a welcome sight for the rural tourism industry which was hit hard by the Government-imposed clampdown on non-essential travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lindsay Rae, deputy director of marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Film tourism is an important economic driver to the Peak District and Derbyshire, supporting countless visits to the area each year. Not only do film and TV productions directly support the local economy when we host cast and crew in the area, they also have a knock-on impact on the wider tourism and hospitality industry by generating day visits and overnight stays in the long-term.
“Attracting fans to the area to visit film locations plays a key role in increasing visitor spend and inspiring visitors to stay for longer. Crucially, film tourism also helps to raise the profile of the destination to new markets and international visitors, helping to boost the visitor economy whilst enhancing the Peak District & Derbyshire’s year-round tourism offer.”
This summer Tom Cruise visited Stoney Middleton to film the latest addition to the Mission: Impossible series. The shoot included a dramatic train crash into the former Darlton Quarry which promises to be a highlight of the movie slated for release in September 2022.
Game of Thrones fans flocked to Castleton in the hope of spying Matt Smith who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the spin-off series House of the Dragon which will debut next year.
Bollywood superstar heart-throb Akshaw Kumar was spotted at the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway line, near Wirksworth filming his latest movie.
And Wirksworth’s Middleton Quarry was the location for the filming of a new Star Wars series back in June.
Derbyshire has long been a big draw for crews to shoot scenes for major films.
Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was filmed at Chatsworth House, Stanage Edge and the Dark Peak.
Chatsworth also welcomed a film crew working on The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley, which is based on the true story of Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire. Derbyshire’s premier stately home was also the location for scenes in The Wolfman which starred Benicio del Toro and Anthony Hopkins.
Haddon Hall has hosted numerous film shoots, including The Other Boleyn Girl with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johanssen and The Princess Bride featuring Cary Elwes. The stately manor house near Bakewell doubled as Hatfield House for the film Elizabeth in which Cate Blanchett played the title role.
Mary Queen of Scotts, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, was filmed at Haddon Hall and Hardwick Hall.
Part of the White Peak was used as the backdrop for the filming of Robin Hood, which starred Russell Crowe.
Scenes for The Dam Busters, in which Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave played key roles, were filmed at Howden Reservoir, Ladybower Reservoir and Derwent Reservoir more than half a century ago.