Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman featured in the 2008 film The Other Boleyn Girl, parts of which were shot at Haddon Hall and North Lees Hall in Hathersage (photo: John Macdougall).

Stoney Middleton, Castleton and Wirksworth have all been locations for film and television shoots this summer – a welcome sight for the rural tourism industry which was hit hard by the Government-imposed clampdown on non-essential travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lindsay Rae, deputy director of marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Film tourism is an important economic driver to the Peak District and Derbyshire, supporting countless visits to the area each year. Not only do film and TV productions directly support the local economy when ​​we host cast and crew in the area, they also have a knock-on impact on the wider tourism and hospitality industry by generating day visits and overnight stays in the long-term.

“​​​Attracting fans to the area ​to visit film locations play​s a key role in increasing visitor spend and inspiring visitors to stay for longer. Crucially, film tourism also helps to raise the profile of the destination to new markets and international visitors, helping to boost the visitor economy whilst enhancing the Peak District & Derbyshire’s year-round tourism offer.”

Peak District photographer Villager Jim shared this photo of the Mission: Impossible 7 film shoot of the train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry (photo: www.facebook.com/VillagerJim)

This summer Tom Cruise visited Stoney Middleton to film the latest addition to the Mission: Impossible series. The shoot included a dramatic train crash into the former Darlton Quarry which promises to be a highlight of the movie slated for release in September 2022.

Game of Thrones fans flocked to Castleton in the hope of spying Matt Smith who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the spin-off series House of the Dragon which will debut next year.

Bollywood superstar heart-throb Akshaw Kumar was spotted at the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway line, near Wirksworth filming his latest movie.

And Wirksworth’s Middleton Quarry was the location for the filming of a new Star Wars series back in June.

Tom Cruise filmed scenes from his latest Mission: impossible film at Stoney Middleton this summer. He is pictured at the US premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 2018 (photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images).

Derbyshire has long been a big draw for crews to shoot scenes for major films.

Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was filmed at Chatsworth House, Stanage Edge and the Dark Peak.

Chatsworth also welcomed a film crew working on The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley, which is based on the true story of Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire. Derbyshire’s premier stately home was also the location for scenes in The Wolfman which starred Benicio del Toro and Anthony Hopkins.

Haddon Hall has hosted numerous film shoots, including The Other Boleyn Girl with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johanssen and The Princess Bride featuring Cary Elwes. The stately manor house near Bakewell doubled as Hatfield House for the film Elizabeth in which Cate Blanchett played the title role.

Filming of the Bollywood movie on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway line, near Wirksworth (photo: Ecclesbourne Valley Railway).

Mary Queen of Scotts, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, was filmed at Haddon Hall and Hardwick Hall.

Part of the White Peak was used as the backdrop for the filming of Robin Hood, which starred Russell Crowe.

Scenes for The Dam Busters, in which Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave played key roles, were filmed at Howden Reservoir, Ladybower Reservoir and Derwent Reservoir more than half a century ago.

Keira Knightley starred in Pride and Prejudice and The Duchess, scenes for both films were shot at Chatsworth House (photo: Frederic Nebinger).

