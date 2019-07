The guide, published today, highlights more than 2,000 pubs across the country which have been selected by the AA's expert inspectors. Of those featured, 500 are 'Pick of the Pubs' entries, representing the best AA-recommended pubs in each region as chosen by the organisation's inspectors, editorial team and reader suggestions. And these are the seven Derbyshire pubs selected as 'Pick of the Pub's'.

The Devonshire Arms, Beeley jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Red Lion Pub and Bistro, Chesterfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Old Hall Inn, Whitehough other Buy a Photo

The Chequers Inn, Froggatt jpimedia Buy a Photo

