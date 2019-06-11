This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Wednesday, June 12
Fred T Baker and Tim Stone Band. Start 8.30pm, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Thursday, June 13
Clear Cut. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, North Wingfield.
The Story of Guitar Heroes. Buxton Opera House.
Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, June 14
David Bingham. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Rave Invaders. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
CPSD/Firegarden/Kickstart Friday. The County music bar, Chesterfield.
Starscreen. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Groovecake. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Flash. The Flowerpot, Derby.
TV Face. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.
Wheeto. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Saturday, June 15
Sammy. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
ziPT. Square and Compass, Darley Bridge.
Groundhog Days. The Crown and Anchor, Stonegravels.
DC Done Dirt Cheap. The Old Goats Grumble Rally, Shottle.
Thank You For The Music. Uppertown Social Centre, Ashover.
Red Hot Rage Machine. London Road Inn, Buxton.
ziPt. Bakewell Working Men’s Club, Bakewell.
Dfacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Charlie Mack. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Chaos. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Leah B. Old Whittington Welfare Club, Old Whittington.
Anima Vita. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Sam Lee. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Coming Together Through Music. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Breaker 1-9. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Kiss GB. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, June 16
Rianne Star. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Scott Anson. Old Whittington Welfare Club, Old Whittington.
The Nutty Boys. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Lady Rose. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Monday, June 17
Thank You For The Music. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Wednesday, June 19
Poke o’ Swedgers. The Neptune, Derby.