Treasured teddy bear which stayed with loving Derbyshire owner for 99 years sells for more than 11 times expected price

A treasured teddy which stayed with its Derbyshire-born owner for 99 years has sold for more than 11 times its estimated value after a world-wide bidding war.

The adored cuddly toy, simply named ‘Bear’, was given to Ida Goring when she was three years old in 1916.

Bear with Charles Hanson at the auction

She kept the toy in mint condition for almost a century until her death in 2015 at the age of 101.

READ MORE: Man allegedly shoots pet dog with shotgun near Derbyshire village

The bear was expected to fetch around £100 at auction but it ended up selling for £1,100 when it went under the hammer today (Thursday).

It was snapped up by Angela Underhill, 57, from Chester, who beat bids from across all over the world, including two phone bidders from America.

Mrs Underhill, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, said: “I just had to have Bear.

Ida Goring with Bear in 1916.

“I wanted to give him a home. It was such a gorgeous story. It resonated with me in so many ways.

“Bear’s been through two real wars and, because of my MS, I’ve been through the wars with my own teddy, Ermintrude by my side.

“He was given to me 57 years ago by my father when I was two weeks old. I was born with fluid on the brain, just like Ida’s father.

“The two bears go together and will spend the rest of their days together.

Bear in the Hansons' saleroom in Derbyshire.

“I’ll make sure they’re passed on through the generations. They will be loved forever.”

Ida was born in 1913 in the village of Overseal during the First World War and worked as a printer and bookbinder in the Second World War.

She married Wilf Goring in 1945 and gave up work to care for their three children, with the couple going on to have eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

READ MORE: Historic former Derbyshire village pub could be turned into new homes

Her daughter Jenny Pickett, 62, a school dinner lady from Burton-on-Trent, who sold Bear, said: “My mum was given the bear when she was three years old in 1916 by her father, Joe Webb.

“She treasured it until she died in 2015. It used to sit on a chair and she’d sometimes dress it up in baby clothes.

“When my dad died, she’d put Bear on his side of the bed when she went to sleep. I think it brought her some comfort.

“My granddad was given the bear by a nurse when he was invalided out of the army during the First World War.

“A nurse asked him if he’d like the teddy for Ida and he said yes.

“We’ve got a wonderful picture of her with it when she was about three years old and it crops up in various pictures taken during her life.

“The teddy’s just been sat in a box in my spare bedroom for the last four years so I decided it was time to part with him.”