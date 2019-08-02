Two cars and a motorbike crash near Ashbourne

A motorbike and two cars were involved in a crash in Darley Moor.

Derbyshire Police were called to the A515 south of Ashbourne at Darley Moor, just after 7.50am this morning (Friday, August 2).

A515

Officers attended and were assisted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance crew.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Stoke by air ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving on the A515 at the time and has dash cam installed, is asked to contact the police quoting reference number 19*405995.

If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

You can call the police on 101, send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact or complete the online contact form on derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.