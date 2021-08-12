Two Dales postmaster retires after 17 years of community service and prepares to leave Derbyshire

Brian and Margaret Gadsby pulled the shutters down for the final time as they get ready to move closer to their family in the North East.

Lifelong Derbyshire resident Brian, who is also a local preacher, said: “I’ve never lived anywhere else so it will be a huge change. I am however looking forward to taking things slower.

“I would like to thank my loyal customers who have supported us. We will miss them. Many now are not just customers, but friends. It’s been a privilege to serve and be a part of the community.”

Retiring Two Dales postmaster Brian Gadsby and wife Margaret with Post Office area manager Rachel Bailey, centre.

He added: “Without them there wouldn’t be a Post Office here. Our staff have also been incredibly loyal and supportive, we couldn’t have managed without them.

“A special thanks must go to Margaret. She has worked so hard behind the scenes and supported the business from day one.”

Brian took over the Post Office, on Chesterfield Road, when he decided on a mid-life career change, having previously worked as a manager in a large company with long hours and huge responsibility.

Browsing through the Daltons Weekly guide of businesses for sale, he came across a photo of the Two Dales branch.

He said: “I immediately thought ‘that’s for me’. We lived in the same town so knew it well. My wife, two children and I relocated just one mile up the road to move into the Post Office.”

Reflecting on the years since, Brian takes greatest pride in the way the business has developed, including the 2014 launch of outreach services for Stanton in Peak, Tansley, Elton, Ashford-in-the-Water and Middleton.

He said: “It’s been hard work and challenging, but incredibly rewarding. We had a complete refurbishment in 2013, turning into a mains Post Office.

“Margaret manages the services in the nearby villages where they have no Post Office. It’s a lifeline to many people there.”

A new postmaster, Bilal Masood, will take over the branch from Friday, August 13. The new opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm; and Saturday, 9am to noon.