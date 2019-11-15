Updated list of road closures for Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council have updated their list of road closures in the county after heavy rain caused flooding in some areas.
Some roads have re-opened whereas additional closures have been put in place elsewhere after heavy rain battered the county last night (Thursday, November 14).
Derbyshire Dales and High Peak
A623, north of Stoney Middleton, between the village chip shop and the junction of the B6521 at Eyam is closed due to a rock fall - diversions are in place
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time
Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
A6020 Hassop to Great Longstone - closed because of flooding
North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover
Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding
Tom Lane, Duckmanton - closed because of flooding
Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care
Hall Lane, Staveley - closed because of flooding
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash
Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding
B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding
Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding
Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding
Main Road, Ticknall - closed because of flooding
Robinson's Hill, Melbourne - closed because of flooding
Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston - closed because of flooding
Reedman Road, Sawley - closed because of flooding
Brook End, Repton - closed because of flooding
Newton Road, Newton Solney - closed because of flooding
Rosliston Road, Drakelow - closed because of flooding
Main Road, Rosliston - closed because of flooding
Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - closed because of flooding
Bridge Street, Church Gresley - closed because of flooding
Main Street, Ticknall - closed because of flooding
Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding
Scropton Road, Scropton - closed because of flooding
Sandy Lane, Netherseal - closed due to debris on road
READ MORE: 'SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT' SEES MAN TRY TO GRAB FEMALE DOGWALKER IN DERBYSHIRE