Video shows crowds descend on Chatsworth for five-day Flower Show spectacle

Thousands of visitors are descending on a bloomin’ marvellous array of garden displays, workshops and competitons at the annual RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

The uplifting scent of tens of thousands of flowers will fill the air during the five-day floral spectacle, which will run at the Derbyshire stately home until Saturday (June 8).

A visitor takes in the stunning display of fuchisias in the Floral Marquee.

Standing proud in honour of the event outside Chatsworth were 6,000 dahlias in full bloom.

Visitors are also enjoying a woodland-inspired talks theatre, a tea tasting conservatory and a spot of relaxation in the ‘mindfulness gardens’.

The RHS Chatsworth Flower Show is back.

