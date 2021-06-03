Volunteers return to Matlock streets to help slow speeding motorists

A volunteer check the speed of cars driving through Matlock.

The group’s first deployment was on Steep Turnpike, where in the space of an hour nearly 10 motorists were recorded travelling at more than 35mph in a 30mph zone.

The group are residents who are concerned with the impact of speeding on road safety, noise and pollution in Matlock.

They have identified a number of “speeding hotspots” around Matlock; these include Steep Turnpike, Matlock Green and Chesterfield Road. All the volunteers have been trained by the Derbyshire Constabulary to carry out their operations safely.

If any motorist is identified to be travelling at an excessive speed their details are passed to police, they will then receive a warning letter.

If someone is identified more than twice they should expect a visit from a traffic officer for an explanation in person on the dangers of speeding.

A spokesperson said: “This is not about trying to catch people out, but to try and make Matlock a safer and nicer place to live. We know we make a difference as the traffic is noticeably calmer when drivers see our warning signs and us in our hi-vis jackets.”

The group welcomes new volunteers, if you are a Matlock resident and are interested please contact [email protected]

Community Speed Watch supports the police by monitoring the speed of vehicles through local communities. It does not enforce the law but those identified as exceeding the speed limit can expect to receive an advisory letter from the police.

On Derbyshire roads between January and December 2019 and 2020: 58 people were killed in road traffic collisions; 632 people were seriously injured; 3,329 were slightly injured; 590 pedestrians were injured, of which 104 had serious injuries, and 18 were killed; The overall casualty count in Derbyshire in 2019 and 2020 was a staggering 4,019.