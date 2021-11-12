Warning after unattended candle causes fire in Derbyshire home

Firefighters attended a property on Chesterton Road in Sunny Hill, Derby, at around 7.50am on Friday.

All occupants were out of the premises when the fire service arrived and two adults were treated at the scene by paramedics for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Four firefighters entered the house to extinguish the blaze.

An unattended candle caused a house fire in Derbyshire.

An investigation has concluded that the fire started accidentally due to an unattended candle in the bathroom.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Julia Smith, who was the officer in charge, said: “I would like to remind people of the dangers associated with leaving candles unattended in the home.

"Thankfully on this occasion one of the occupants was up and about and heard banging and popping coming from the bathroom – this alerted them to something not being right.

“On investigation they discovered the fire, and the occupants were able to evacuate the property and call 999.

“This could have been a different story if they hadn’t heard the noises coming from the bathroom as there weren’t any smoke alarms fitted that could have provided vital early warning of the fire.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind people of the following information:

- fit smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them weekly. Only working smoke alarms can give vital early warning of a fire and valuable extra seconds to escape

- have a pre-planned and practiced escape route. Ensure you know how to get out of your home in the event of a fire. Get out, stay out and call 999