Warnings as snow falls in parts of Derbyshire

At around 9.30am, a Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said snow was falling on Snake Pass (A57) and Holme Moss (A6024).

The spokesperson added: “Both roads are passable with care but conditions could change quickly.

“Both were gritted at 5am and we still have crews out in the area.

Snow is falling in parts of Derbyshire.

“Take care if you are travelling here please.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson subsequently added: “We’ve received reports of vehicles getting stuck due to snow on the Snake Pass, near to the Snake Pass Inn.

“Officers and highways team are aware and travelling to help.