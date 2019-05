People in Wirksworth had a wheely good time on Saturday as the town held its annual wheelbarrow race.

The event, which took place on Saturday, sees pairs of participants running a one-mile course, with one person sitting in the wheelbarrow and the other pushing.

Wirksworth Wheelbarrow Race. Photo - SWNS

But they have to stop at seven pubs along the way and down half a pint of beer at each one.

What could possibly go wrong?

This video of the day was taken by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.