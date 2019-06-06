WEATHER: Sunshine and showers across Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast sunshine and 'potentially heavy' showers throughout the day.

Today will be cloudy at first, with any overnight showers clearing soon after dawn.

This beautiful picture of the Peak District was taken by Instagram user @amazedbylight

Later becoming dry and bright with sunny spells, but further scattered showers developing from mid-morning, some of these maybe becoming heavy for a time.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Dry overnight once any lingering showers die out.

Clear spells developing in light winds, leading to a chilly night for some rural spots.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.