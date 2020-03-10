Weekend of activities to celebrate Easter at Haddon Hall

Families are guaranteed a weekend of Easter fun this April as Haddon Hall hosts a programme of activities to be enjoyed over the school holidays.

£15 for Dressed in spring finery and alive with the scent of seasonal flowers, Haddon will be hosting an excellent event for families over the Easter weekend.

Open from April 10, to 13, from 10.30am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4pm, children are invited to bring along their very own Easter bonnets to win prizes at the daily Easter bonnet competition and to take part in egg and spoon races in the iconic 100ft Long Gallery.

Families can meet the Easter Bunny for a giant Easter Egg hunt around the hall and gardens on Easter Sunday to find delicious chocolate eggs, while archery will be open for families to try by the River Wye on the chapel fields.

For those who would like to enjoy a special family meal over the Easter period, don’t forget to visit the Haddon Hall Restaurant where they serve a fabulous range of dishes along with a delicious traditional Afternoon Tea.

On April 1, Haddon will also be launching a delightful exhibition, uncovering the origins of Easter traditions from pre-Christian beliefs and folklore to biblical accounts of Christ’s death and resurrection.

Open until April 30, the exhibition will be positioned throughout the hall, where guests can enjoy learning about the symbolism of spring flowers; where the term Easter came from; the story of the Easter bunny and the debate of the Easter date.

And if you have never tried your hand at archery before why not have a go in the perfect setting of Chapel Field, down by the River Wye beneath the curtain walls of Haddon Hall?

When Haddon Hall was at the height of its influence, by law every able bodied man had to be able to shoot at a target 220 yards away.

Today though, Chief Grand Master Bowman Mark Allsopp and his team will guide you through the technique so that you can test your skill at this ancient art in a fun activity for the whole family over the Easter weekend.

Admission is £18.50 for adults, £17 for concessions, £15 for students and children under 15-years-old are free.

For more information, follow @THEHaddonHall.