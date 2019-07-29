Wet weather didn't dampen mood at colourful Bonsall Carnival- in pictures Mac and his merry band of pirates. A bit of summer rain didn't stop thousands of visitors turning out in force to enjoy the delights of Bonsall Carnival. Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery? Fred Windsor and Willie Butler Lee are sea anenomes against pollution. Actress Isy Suttie crowns this year's Carnival Queen Molly Jean Wragg- looking on are Molly's attendants Amelia Wayne and Imogen Spencer. Study farm float. Ancient Egyptians on the Bonsall school float. The parade of floats moves through the village. Thor! Aka Alan Pugh. 'Apollo 11' lands in the village. Watch out for them there pirates! Parrot rescue had a display of exotic parrots and cockatoos. An Umberella cockatto sits on Jasmine Parish's shoulder. The Shattered Mum's Club. Train users in Derbyshire urged to 'check before you travel' on East Midlands Trains services